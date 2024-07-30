TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Plans $0.08 Dividend

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. 85,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

Get TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF alerts:

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.