Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

