Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Tuniu has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%.
Tuniu Price Performance
TOUR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,598. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
