Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 1.4 %

TKC opened at $7.83 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,445.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

