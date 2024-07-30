Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

NYSE TPB opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $664.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.62. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,692.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $148,221.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

