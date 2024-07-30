U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 755,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,808. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 204,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 274,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 127,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

