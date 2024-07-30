U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,503. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

