UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.30 and last traded at $134.30. Approximately 177,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 286,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.