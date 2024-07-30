Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 203,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.10 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.09.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

