UMA (UMA) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00003676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $200.19 million and approximately $27.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,404,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,191,040 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

