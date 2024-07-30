uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
uniQure Price Performance
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 311,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in uniQure by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
