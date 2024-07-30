United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 1.4% Higher

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.42. Approximately 988,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,218,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

