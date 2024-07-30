United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $905.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $905.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $744.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

