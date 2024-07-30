Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.99

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 21002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

Unitil Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $987.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Unitil by 402.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 10.0% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Unitil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

