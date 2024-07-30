Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Upland Software Stock Up 4.9 %
UPLD stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Upland Software
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Software
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.