Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upland Software Stock Up 4.9 %

UPLD stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

