UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of WTO opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. UTime has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
UTime Company Profile
