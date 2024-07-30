UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of WTO opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. UTime has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get UTime alerts:

UTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.