ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03). 914,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,169,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 million, a PE ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

