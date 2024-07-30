Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $54,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,857,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.10. 129,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,260. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.