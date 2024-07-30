Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.21. 1,093,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,917. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

