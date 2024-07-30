Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,491 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,849. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

