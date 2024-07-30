Vector Group (VGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 339,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

