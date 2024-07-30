Venom (VENOM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Venom has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $292.54 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.16261144 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,362,654.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

