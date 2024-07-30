Verge Price Hits $0.0043 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $71.50 million and $3.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,628.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00654694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00110329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00242024 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00078973 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

