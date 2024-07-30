Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Verisk Analytics has set its FY24 guidance at $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRSK opened at $283.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $284.74.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

