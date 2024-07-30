Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $58.74. 1,613,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,830,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

