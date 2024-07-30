Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Down 0%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 148,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 124,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.