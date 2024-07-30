Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Down 0%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 148,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 124,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.