Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Visa stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.36. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $481.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.