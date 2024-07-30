Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $263.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,083. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $481.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

