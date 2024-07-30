Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Vista Gold Stock Down 2.3 %
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
