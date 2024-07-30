Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.73. The stock had a trading volume of 544,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

