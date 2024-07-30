Wanchain Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.26 million and $1.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00039808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,133,778 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

