Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Waters has set its Q2 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $11.75-12.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waters Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $321.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.05. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
