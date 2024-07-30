Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,743. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

