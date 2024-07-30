Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 24,107 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 464.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 147,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,533. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

