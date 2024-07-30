Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,259. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.37. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

