Waverly Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 2,272,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,286. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

