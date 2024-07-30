Waverly Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 506.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. 522,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,530. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

