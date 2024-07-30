Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. 4,811,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,635,794. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

