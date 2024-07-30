Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. 1,525,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

