Waverly Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. 194,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,535. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.