Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 142,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 309,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.