Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,986. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

