Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 66,857 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1,369.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,857 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kroger by 8.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after purchasing an additional 180,493 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 270.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Kroger by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. 1,863,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

