Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $3,070,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DocuSign by 54.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $10,785,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,716. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

