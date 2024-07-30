Wedbush Trims Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Target Price to $37.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 203,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.