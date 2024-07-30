Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2024 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2024 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2024 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,130,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,837,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

