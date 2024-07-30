Wells Fargo & Company Increases SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target to $63.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SJW

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 760.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.