Wells Fargo & Company Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $547.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $543.00 to $547.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $540.37.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $499.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.