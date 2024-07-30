Wells Fargo & Company Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $321.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $318.00 to $321.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.36.

WTW opened at $278.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

