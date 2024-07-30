Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS.

Welltower Stock Up 2.5 %

Welltower stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.49. 387,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

